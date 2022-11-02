A Japanese Tragedy

At the close of the war in Japan, a widowed mother makes every possible sacrifice to bring up her ungrateful son and daughter who are unimpressed with their poor standard of living at home. They gradually reject her in search of the material comforts that working as a maid cannot provide. The mother's despair becomes interminable.
|Yôko Katsuragi
|Haruko's daughter
|Yûko Mochizuki
|Haruko Inoue
|Abby Walker
|Haruko's son
|Shin'ichi Himori
|Ichizo
|Nadao Kirino
|Tanie Kitabayashi
|Ichizo's wife
