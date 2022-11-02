Not Available

A Japanese Tragedy

  • Drama

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

At the close of the war in Japan, a widowed mother makes every possible sacrifice to bring up her ungrateful son and daughter who are unimpressed with their poor standard of living at home. They gradually reject her in search of the material comforts that working as a maid cannot provide. The mother's despair becomes interminable.

Cast

Yôko KatsuragiHaruko's daughter
Yûko MochizukiHaruko Inoue
Abby WalkerHaruko's son
Shin'ichi HimoriIchizo
Nadao Kirino
Tanie KitabayashiIchizo's wife

