A Job to Kill For

Jennifer seems to have it all as a senior creative executive at a top advertising agency. But when she enlists a beautiful young professional to help save a major account, she gets far more than she bargained for. Dangerously imbalanced, this right-hand woman will stop at nothing — even seduction and murder — to bring success their way. Catch this nonstop thriller where the hunter becomes the hunted in an unexpected twist!
|Ari Cohen
|Patrick Kamplen
|Lucia Walters
|Abbey Noonan
|Jocelyne Loewen
|Maria
|Michael St. John Smith
|Nordin Haber
|Kwesi Ameyaw
|Det. Mark Learner
|Bill Dow
|Terrence Leary
View Full Cast >