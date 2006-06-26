2006

A Job to Kill For

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

June 26th, 2006

Jennifer seems to have it all as a senior creative executive at a top advertising agency. But when she enlists a beautiful young professional to help save a major account, she gets far more than she bargained for. Dangerously imbalanced, this right-hand woman will stop at nothing — even seduction and murder — to bring success their way. Catch this nonstop thriller where the hunter becomes the hunted in an unexpected twist!

Cast

Ari CohenPatrick Kamplen
Lucia WaltersAbbey Noonan
Jocelyne LoewenMaria
Michael St. John SmithNordin Haber
Kwesi AmeyawDet. Mark Learner
Bill DowTerrence Leary

