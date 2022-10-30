Not Available

A Judge of Honor

  • Drama

In 1980 Paolo Borsellino was appointed with the preliminary investigations and the task of setting up a team which would later become the famous anti-mafia pool, investigating into the criminal activities of various mafia bands, in particular the gang headed up by Totò Riina.

Cast

Ennio FantastichiniGiovanni Falcone
Andrea TidonaRocco Chinnici
Antonino BruschettaAntonio Cassarà (as Ninni Bruschetta)
Giulia MicheliniLucia Borsellino
Daniela GiordanoAgnese Borsellino
Santi BellinaGiuseppe Montana (as Santo Bellina)

