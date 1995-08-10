1995

A Kid in King Arthur's Court

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 1995

Studio

Trimark Pictures

A Southern California kid named Calvin Fuller is magically transported to the medieval kingdom of Camelot through a crack in the ground caused by an earthquake. Once there, he learns he was summoned by the wizard Merlin, who needs Calvin to save Camelot. Using dazzling modern inventions, can Calvin help King Arthur retain his crown and thwart the evil Lord Belasco?

Cast

Joss AcklandKing Arthur
Art MalikLord Belasco
Daniel CraigMaster Kane
Kate WinsletPrincess Sarah
Paloma BaezaPrincess Katey
Thomas Ian NicholasCalvin Fuller

Images