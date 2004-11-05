2004

A Killer Within

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Addison Terrill, a former district attorney now in a lucrative private practice, has what seems to be the perfect life. But life as he knows it is turned upside down when he arrives home from work late one night to find his wife brutally murdered and his son unconscious in critical condition at the hospital. Now, fingered as a suspect by the police, Addison must race to find the real killer and prove his innocence before it's too late.

Cast

Sean YoungRebecca 'Becky' Terrill
Ben BrowderSam Moss
Dedee PfeifferSarah Moss
Giancarlo EspositoVargas
Mark HansonSonny Bruton
C. Thomas HowellAddison Terrill

