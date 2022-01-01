1991

A Kiss Before Dying

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 1991

Studio

Kellgate Limited

Infatuated with the idea of becoming rich, college student Jonathan Corliss secretly dates Dorothy Carlsson to gain the approval of her wealthy father. When Dorothy tells Jonathan that she is pregnant and that her father will deny her inheritance if he finds out, Jonathan murders her, but he stages her death as a suicide. As Jonathan works his way onto Mr. Carlsson's payroll, Dorothy's twin sister, Ellen, investigates the apparent suicide.

Cast

Sean YoungEllen / Dorothy Carlsson
Max von SydowThor Carlsson
Diane LaddMrs. Corliss
Adam HorovitzJay Faraday
Briony GlasscoWaitress
James RussoDan Corelli

Images