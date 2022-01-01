A Kiss to Die For

William, a Harvard psychology professor is having trouble dealing with life after the death of his wife when he meets a beautiful woman named Ali. As their relationship grows, he begins to question her secretive past, which he discovers is linked to a series of murders that the police are investigating. Tim Matheson (Animal House, The West Wing) stars.
|Tim Matheson
|William Tauber
|Mimi Rogers
|Ali Broussard
|William Forsythe
|Detective Mike Stoller
|Carlos Gómez
|Hector Morales
|Carroll Baker
|Mrs. Graham
|Chris Boyd
|Video Patient
