Maria Laura "Mala" is an actress with little luck, but she is successful working for other women, seducing their boyfriends to know if they are faithful or not. But everything changes when her dream to perform in her acting career depends on a job to be performed with Santiago who breaks the pattern and shakes her professional convictions.
|Aislinn Derbez
|Maria Laura 'Mala' Medina
|Mauricio Ochmann
|Santiago
|Luis Arrieta
|Pablo
|Aurora Papile
|Kika
|Daniela Schmidt
|Patricia
|Juan Diego Covarrubias
|Álvaro
