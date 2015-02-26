2015

A la mala

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 2015

Studio

Pantelion Films

Maria Laura "Mala" is an actress with little luck, but she is successful working for other women, seducing their boyfriends to know if they are faithful or not. But everything changes when her dream to perform in her acting career depends on a job to be performed with Santiago who breaks the pattern and shakes her professional convictions.

Cast

Aislinn DerbezMaria Laura 'Mala' Medina
Mauricio OchmannSantiago
Luis ArrietaPablo
Aurora PapileKika
Daniela SchmidtPatricia
Juan Diego CovarrubiasÁlvaro

Images