Not Available

Joe Roberts (Evan Schwalb) idolizes his older brother, Denny (Neil Schwalb), and Denny's college friends. But to the guys, Joe is a pesky nuisance whose Christian faith makes him strange, so Denny devises an elaborate prank to write a fake letter and send Joe on a wild goose chase to strike up a friendship with the richest man in America, the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes (Jeff Wise).