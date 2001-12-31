2001

A Little Night Music

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2001

Studio

Zillion Films

Spasoje and Cole are cute and silly boys who constantly find themselves in risky situations. They work in a morgue. One night they heard mobile phone that rings in your pocket just dead guy. Of course, they can not resist, and answer the call. On the other side man voice ordered them to go to a specific address and get some money. Cole and Spasoje don't reject easy profit...

Cast

Vuk KostićSpasoje
Feđa StojanovićPaun
Vlastimir Velisavljevićbaba Nata
Dragan Petrovićinspektor Labud
Slobodan NinkovićŠule
Goran DaničićKiki

Images