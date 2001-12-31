A Little Night Music

Spasoje and Cole are cute and silly boys who constantly find themselves in risky situations. They work in a morgue. One night they heard mobile phone that rings in your pocket just dead guy. Of course, they can not resist, and answer the call. On the other side man voice ordered them to go to a specific address and get some money. Cole and Spasoje don't reject easy profit...
|Vuk Kostić
|Spasoje
|Feđa Stojanović
|Paun
|Vlastimir Velisavljević
|baba Nata
|Dragan Petrović
|inspektor Labud
|Slobodan Ninković
|Šule
|Goran Daničić
|Kiki
View Full Cast >