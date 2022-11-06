A Little Piece of Sunshine

Sunshine, an idyllic and almost forgotten island under British rule, is shortly to become independent. But a few days before this event is to take place, the British governor of the island is shot. Her Majesty's secret service is called in and Sam McCready asks Desmond Hannah of Scotland Yard to take charge of the case.
|Larry Lamb
|Desmond Hannah
|Chris Cooper
|Ernie Favaro
|Philip Michael Thomas
|Tomson
|Kitty Aldridge
|Sabrina
|Lauren Bacall
|Beatrix Coltrane
|Alan Howard
|Sam McCready
