Not Available

A Little Piece of Sunshine

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sunshine, an idyllic and almost forgotten island under British rule, is shortly to become independent. But a few days before this event is to take place, the British governor of the island is shot. Her Majesty's secret service is called in and Sam McCready asks Desmond Hannah of Scotland Yard to take charge of the case.

Cast

Larry LambDesmond Hannah
Chris CooperErnie Favaro
Philip Michael ThomasTomson
Kitty AldridgeSabrina
Lauren BacallBeatrix Coltrane
Alan HowardSam McCready

