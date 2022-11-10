Not Available

A Low Down Dirty Shame

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Caravan Pictures

A black detective becomes embroiled in a web of danger while searching for a fortune in missing drug money. During the course of his investigation, he encounters various old connections, ultimately confronting the criminal responsible for Shame's expulsion from the force. He must also deal with two women, Angela, a beautiful old flame, and Peaches, his energetic but annoying sidekick.

Cast

Keenen Ivory WayansShame
Charles S. DuttonRothmiller
Jada Pinkett SmithPeaches
Salli Richardson-WhitfieldAngela
Andrew DivoffMendoza
Gary Carlos CervantesLuis

