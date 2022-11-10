A Low Down Dirty Shame

A black detective becomes embroiled in a web of danger while searching for a fortune in missing drug money. During the course of his investigation, he encounters various old connections, ultimately confronting the criminal responsible for Shame's expulsion from the force. He must also deal with two women, Angela, a beautiful old flame, and Peaches, his energetic but annoying sidekick.
|Keenen Ivory Wayans
|Shame
|Charles S. Dutton
|Rothmiller
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|Peaches
|Salli Richardson-Whitfield
|Angela
|Andrew Divoff
|Mendoza
|Gary Carlos Cervantes
|Luis
