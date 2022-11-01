1955

A Man Alone

  • Western
  • Romance

October 16th, 1955

Republic Pictures

A gunfighter, stranded in the desert, comes across the aftermath of a stage robbery, in which all the passengers were killed. He takes one of the horses to ride to town to report the massacre, but finds himself accused of it. He also finds himself accused of the murder of the local banker, and winds up hiding in the basement of a house where the local sheriff, who is very sick, lives with his daughter.

Cast

Ray MillandWes Steele
Mary MurphyNadine Corrigan
Ward BondSheriff Gil Corrigan
Raymond BurrStanley
Lee Van CleefClanton
Alan Hale Jr.Jim Anderson

