A Man Called Ove

59 year-old Ove is the block’s grumpy man. Several years ago he was deposed as president of the condominium association, but he could not give a damn about being deposed and therefore keeps looking over the neighborhood with an iron fist. When pregnant Parvaneh and her family move into the terraced house opposite Ove and accidentally back into Ove’s mailbox it sets off the beginning of an unexpected friendship.
|Rolf Lassgård
|Ove
|Bahar Pars
|Parvaneh
|Filip Berg
|Unga Ove
|Ida Engvoll
|Sonja
|Tobias Almborg
|Patrick
|Klas Wiljergård
|Jimmy
