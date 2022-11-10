Not Available

A Man Called Ove

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning

59 year-old Ove is the block’s grumpy man. Several years ago he was deposed as president of the condominium association, but he could not give a damn about being deposed and therefore keeps looking over the neighborhood with an iron fist. When pregnant Parvaneh and her family move into the terraced house opposite Ove and accidentally back into Ove’s mailbox it sets off the beginning of an unexpected friendship.

Cast

Rolf LassgårdOve
Bahar ParsParvaneh
Filip BergUnga Ove
Ida EngvollSonja
Tobias AlmborgPatrick
Klas WiljergårdJimmy

Images