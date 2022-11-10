A Man for All Seasons is the filmed version of the life of Thomas More. An English man comes to Sir Thomas More to ask if he can divorce his wife since King Henry VIII has made it illegal. Sir Thomas More stands up in opposition to the King even though he knows he’s risking his own life. An award winning film from 1966.
|Paul Scofield
|Thomas Morus
|Wendy Hiller
|Alice Morus
|Leo McKern
|Thomas Cromwell
|Robert Shaw
|King Henry VIII
|Orson Welles
|Cardinal Wolsey
|Susannah York
|Margaret More
