1966

A Man for All Seasons

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1966

Studio

Highland Films

A Man for All Seasons is the filmed version of the life of Thomas More. An English man comes to Sir Thomas More to ask if he can divorce his wife since King Henry VIII has made it illegal. Sir Thomas More stands up in opposition to the King even though he knows he’s risking his own life. An award winning film from 1966.

Cast

Paul ScofieldThomas Morus
Wendy HillerAlice Morus
Leo McKernThomas Cromwell
Robert ShawKing Henry VIII
Orson WellesCardinal Wolsey
Susannah YorkMargaret More

