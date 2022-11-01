A Man's Gotta Do

Not Available

Eddy does what he has to do to give his family what they want. For the last 25 years, he has secretly moonlighted as a "standover" man, purely to provide his aspirational wife with her dream house and a privileged upbringing for his only daughter. Eddy finds it hard to express how he feels, especially now that his "little girl" is engaged and will soon be leaving the family home. Chantelle believes her emotionally blocked father has only two feelings "angry" and "very angry" and feels her father just doesn't understand her. Eddy is perplexed: "What's to understand?" Herein lies the problem. Over eager to get on the same wavelength as his daughter and recapture the closeness they once had, Eddy starts reading Chantelle's diary. In the process, more secrets than anyone was prepared for, begin to surface with devastating yet hilarious results. Eddy rides the storm and once the dust settles, all is well... for now.