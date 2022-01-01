1992

A Midnight Clear

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 1992

Studio

Beacon Communications

Set in 1944 France, an American Intelligence Squad locates a German Platoon wishing to surrender rather than die in Germany's final war offensive. The two groups of men, isolated from the war at present, put aside their differences and spend Christmas together before the surrender plan turns bad and both sides are forced to fight the other.

Cast

Peter BergBud Miller
Kevin DillonMel Avakian
Arye GrossStan Shutzer
Ethan HawkeWill Knott
Gary SiniseVance 'Mother' Wilkins
Frank WhaleyPaul 'Father' Mundy

View Full Cast >

Images