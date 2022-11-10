1982

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 15th, 1982

Studio

Orion Pictures

Centred around a weekend party at the home of inventor Andrew Hobbs and his wife Adrian, attended by randy doctor Maxwell Jordan, his nurse Dulcy, renowned philosopher Dr.Leopold Sturgis and his fiancée, this is a light comedy concerning their various emotional, intellectual and sexual entanglements, loosely based on Ingmar Bergman's 'Smiles of a Summer Night' .

Cast

Mia FarrowAriel
Julie HagertyDulcy
Tony RobertsMaxwell
Mary SteenburgenAdrian
José FerrerLeopold
Moishe RosenfeldMr. Hayes

