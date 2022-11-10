A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy

Centred around a weekend party at the home of inventor Andrew Hobbs and his wife Adrian, attended by randy doctor Maxwell Jordan, his nurse Dulcy, renowned philosopher Dr.Leopold Sturgis and his fiancée, this is a light comedy concerning their various emotional, intellectual and sexual entanglements, loosely based on Ingmar Bergman's 'Smiles of a Summer Night' .
|Mia Farrow
|Ariel
|Julie Hagerty
|Dulcy
|Tony Roberts
|Maxwell
|Mary Steenburgen
|Adrian
|José Ferrer
|Leopold
|Moishe Rosenfeld
|Mr. Hayes
