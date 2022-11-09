A Most Violent Year

A thriller set in New York City during the winter of 1981, statistically one of the most violent years in the city's history, and centered on a the lives of an immigrant and his family trying to expand their business and capitalize on opportunities as the rampant violence, decay, and corruption of the day drag them in and threaten to destroy all they have built.
|Oscar Isaac
|Abel Morales
|Jessica Chastain
|Anna Morales
|Albert Brooks
|Andrew Walsh
|Elyes Gabel
|Julian
|David Oyelowo
|D.A. Lawrence
|Alessandro Nivola
|Peter Forente
