Not Available

A Most Violent Year

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Participant Media

A thriller set in New York City during the winter of 1981, statistically one of the most violent years in the city's history, and centered on a the lives of an immigrant and his family trying to expand their business and capitalize on opportunities as the rampant violence, decay, and corruption of the day drag them in and threaten to destroy all they have built.

Cast

Oscar IsaacAbel Morales
Jessica ChastainAnna Morales
Albert BrooksAndrew Walsh
Elyes GabelJulian
David OyelowoD.A. Lawrence
Alessandro NivolaPeter Forente

View Full Cast >

Images