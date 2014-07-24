2014

A Most Wanted Man

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2014

Studio

Amusement Park Films

When a half-Chechen, half-Russian, tortured half-to-death immigrant turns up in Hamburg's Islamic community, laying claim to his father's ill gotten fortune, both German and US security agencies take a close interest: as the clock ticks down and the stakes rise, the race is on to establish this most wanted man's true identity - oppressed victim or destruction-bent extremist?

Cast

Philip Seymour HoffmanGünther Bachmann
Rachel McAdamsAnnabel Richter
Robin WrightMartha Sullivan
Daniel BrühlMax
Willem DafoeTommy Brue
Grigoriy DobryginIssa Karpov

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images