A Most Wanted Man

When a half-Chechen, half-Russian, tortured half-to-death immigrant turns up in Hamburg's Islamic community, laying claim to his father's ill gotten fortune, both German and US security agencies take a close interest: as the clock ticks down and the stakes rise, the race is on to establish this most wanted man's true identity - oppressed victim or destruction-bent extremist?
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Günther Bachmann
|Rachel McAdams
|Annabel Richter
|Robin Wright
|Martha Sullivan
|Daniel Brühl
|Max
|Willem Dafoe
|Tommy Brue
|Grigoriy Dobrygin
|Issa Karpov
