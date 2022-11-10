1987

A Muppet Family Christmas

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Music

Release Date

December 15th, 1987

Studio

The Jim Henson Company

In this one-hour Christmas special, Fozzie Bear surprises his mother Emily on Christmas Eve by bringing the entire Muppet gang to her farm to celebrate the holidays. Doc and his dog Sprocket, who had planned a quiet Christmas, end up joining the Muppets in their holiday activities and preparations.The Sesame Street regulars, including Big Bird, Bert, Ernie and others, join the festivities, but to Kermit's dismay, the only one missing is Miss Piggy, who has been caught in a snowstorm.

Cast

Frank OzVarious Characters
Dave GoelzVarious Characters
Jerry NelsonVarious Characters
Richard HuntScooter / Janice / Statler / Beaker / Gladys the Cow / Two-Headed Monster / Snowman (voice)
Kathryn MullenMokey Fraggle (voice)
Steve WhitmireTurkey / Rizzo the Rat / Wembley Fraggle / Sprocket the Dog / Lips (voice)

