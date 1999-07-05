A Murder of Crows

After a lawyer gets disbared, he goes off to write a book about his experience. He meets a man who lets him read his manuscript. The man dies and the lawyer passes the book off as his. Just when the book becomes a big success. He gets arrested for the true life murders of the five lawyers in his book. He then finds himself, trying to prove that he is innocent of the murders
|Tom Berenger
|Clifford Dubose
|Marianne Jean-Baptiste
|Elizabeth Pope
|Eric Stoltz
|Thurman Parks III
|Mark Pellegrino
|Prof. Arthur Corvus
|Ashley Laurence
|Janine DeVrie
|Carmen Argenziano
|Judge Wiley Banning
