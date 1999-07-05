1999

A Murder of Crows

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 5th, 1999

Studio

Trilogy Entertainment Group

After a lawyer gets disbared, he goes off to write a book about his experience. He meets a man who lets him read his manuscript. The man dies and the lawyer passes the book off as his. Just when the book becomes a big success. He gets arrested for the true life murders of the five lawyers in his book. He then finds himself, trying to prove that he is innocent of the murders

Cast

Tom BerengerClifford Dubose
Marianne Jean-BaptisteElizabeth Pope
Eric StoltzThurman Parks III
Mark PellegrinoProf. Arthur Corvus
Ashley LaurenceJanine DeVrie
Carmen ArgenzianoJudge Wiley Banning

