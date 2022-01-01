A MusiCares Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Not Available

On February 11, 2011, Barbra Streisand was honored as the 2011 MusiCares Person of the Year. At a gala event in Los Angeles, Barbra and an all-star cast of guests performed many of the songs she made famous throughout her illustrious career. Features guests Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Faith Hill, Diana Krall, Barry Manilow, Leann Rimes, Seal, Stevie Wonder, and others, as well as two songs performed by Streisand herself. Proceeds from the sale of this product will provide essential support for MusiCares®, which ensures that music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.