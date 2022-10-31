A Mysterious World

Not Available

Boris is stunned when his girlfriend Ana asks for some time apart. He doesn´t know why and she can´t explain it. Some time can mean so many things. How much time apart? A week, a month, years? During this imprecise period of uncertainty, Boris is left at the mercy of chance. His life transforms into an erratic urban journey: moving into a transient hotel, buying a temperamental communist-era car, meeting up with a long-lost classmate, random encounters with other women and repeatedly trying to get back together with Ana.