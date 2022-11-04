1972

A Name for Evil

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1972

Studio

Not Available

Dissatisfied with the family architectural business, a man and his wife pack up and move out to his great-grandfather's old house in the country. While trying to patch it up, the house starts to make it clear to him that it doesn't want him there, but the local church (with some off-kilter practices of their own) seems to take a shine to him.

Cast

Samantha EggarJoanna Blake
Sheila SullivanLuanna Baxter
Mike LaneFats
Clarence 'Big' MillerJimmy
Sue HathawayMary
Rene BondOrgy Girl (uncredited)

