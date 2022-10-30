Not Available

A Nanny's Revenge

  • Drama
  • Thriller

When Gina Meyers finds out that both of her parents were killed and that wealthy contractor Preston Randall is to blame, she vows to get even. Securing a job as a nanny to Preston's troubled stepson, Gina moves into Randall's house with plans to make him confess his part in the crime, but soon realizes that the ruthless Randall has very dark plans of his own.

Cast

Jodi Lyn O'KeefeGina Wright
Michael WoodsParker Randall
Victoria PrattBrynn Randall
Cynthia PrestonVanessa Princeton

