A Neighborhood Named The Dream

The poor Athenian neighborhood of Asyrmatos is the center of the world for the people who live there and who are trying to escape from poverty and deprivation. Rikos, a young man recently released from prison, is trying to make some money, while his girlfriend is seeing other men, and her brother is trying to contribute to the household’s finances. This neo-realist film features an excellent cast and made an impact when it was shown because of Alekos Alexandrakis’ sensitive directing and the film’s powerful social messages.