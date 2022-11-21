Not Available

Cindy Crawford returns to the exercise game with her 2000 release A New Dimension. She planned the video as a guide to getting back in shape after giving birth. Viewers with that same plan should find the lesson helpful. Trainer Kathy Kaehler, also a new mom, assists with the workout. There are three different segments featuring various levels of difficulty. The first incorporates stretching and some movements like lunges and squats. The second part is a slightly longer aerobic set with simple steps. Workout B ends with more toning and balance exercises. The last segment is mainly a stamina test for both cardio and muscle endurance. Though the steps are more complicated, they are never very difficult. Overall, A New Dimension can be used in parts or run together for an entire hour of exercise.