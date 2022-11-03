Not Available

A Night in May

  • Music
  • Comedy

A reckless young woman has her driving license withdrawn, drives home anyway and gets involved in a traffic accident. Realizing this was a little over the top she decides that she has to flee the country. As fate has it, she misses her train and instead meets a handsom young man who imidiately falls in love with her. This marks the beginning of a long night of misunderstandings, chases and courting.

Cast

Marika RökkInge Fleming
Viktor StaalWilly Prinz
Karl SchönböckWaldemar Becker
Mady RahlMimi
Oskar SimaDirektor Fleming Jr.
Ingeborg von KusserowFriedl

