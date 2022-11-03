A Night in May

A reckless young woman has her driving license withdrawn, drives home anyway and gets involved in a traffic accident. Realizing this was a little over the top she decides that she has to flee the country. As fate has it, she misses her train and instead meets a handsom young man who imidiately falls in love with her. This marks the beginning of a long night of misunderstandings, chases and courting.
|Marika Rökk
|Inge Fleming
|Viktor Staal
|Willy Prinz
|Karl Schönböck
|Waldemar Becker
|Mady Rahl
|Mimi
|Oskar Sima
|Direktor Fleming Jr.
|Ingeborg von Kusserow
|Friedl
