1988

A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 1988

Studio

Universal Pictures

A recent high school graduate is faced with two options, either go to a business school where his father wants him to go to, or get a full time job. However he decides to defy his father and go to Hawaii. Trouble is he has no money. Along the way he comes to understand his parents and eventually bonds with his father.

Cast

Ann MagnusonJoyce Fickett
Meredith SalengerLisa Bentwright
Ione SkyeDenise Hunter
Matthew PerryFred Roberts
Paul KosloAl Reardon
Jason CourtMathew Hollander

Images