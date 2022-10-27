A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon

A recent high school graduate is faced with two options, either go to a business school where his father wants him to go to, or get a full time job. However he decides to defy his father and go to Hawaii. Trouble is he has no money. Along the way he comes to understand his parents and eventually bonds with his father.
|Ann Magnuson
|Joyce Fickett
|Meredith Salenger
|Lisa Bentwright
|Ione Skye
|Denise Hunter
|Matthew Perry
|Fred Roberts
|Paul Koslo
|Al Reardon
|Jason Court
|Mathew Hollander
View Full Cast >