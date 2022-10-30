1915

A Night in the Show

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 19th, 1915

Studio

The Essanay Film Manufacturing Company

Mr. Pest tries several theatre seats before winding up in front in a fight with the conductor. He is thrown out. In the lobby he pushes a fat lady into a fountain and returns to sit down by Edna. Mr. Rowdy, in the gallery, pours beer down on Mr. Pest and Edna. He attacks patrons, a harem dancer, the singers Dot and Dash, and a fire-eater.

Cast

Charles ChaplinMr. Pest and Mr. Rowdy
Edna PurvianceLady in the Stalls with Beads
Charlotte MineauLady in the Stalls
Dee LamptonFat Boy
Leo WhiteFrenchman / Negro in Balcony
Wesley RugglesSecond Man in Balcony Front Row

