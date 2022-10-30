A Night in the Show

Mr. Pest tries several theatre seats before winding up in front in a fight with the conductor. He is thrown out. In the lobby he pushes a fat lady into a fountain and returns to sit down by Edna. Mr. Rowdy, in the gallery, pours beer down on Mr. Pest and Edna. He attacks patrons, a harem dancer, the singers Dot and Dash, and a fire-eater.
|Charles Chaplin
|Mr. Pest and Mr. Rowdy
|Edna Purviance
|Lady in the Stalls with Beads
|Charlotte Mineau
|Lady in the Stalls
|Dee Lampton
|Fat Boy
|Leo White
|Frenchman / Negro in Balcony
|Wesley Ruggles
|Second Man in Balcony Front Row
