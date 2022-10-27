A Night to Remember

On April 10th, 1912, RMS Titanic sailed from Southampton on her maiden voyage. On her fourth night at sea she struck an iceberg and sank with the loss of 1,500 passengers and crew. The film faithfully depicts the drama, heroism and horror of the night the unsinkable sank.
|Kenneth More
|Second Officer Charles Herbert Lightoller
|Ronald Allen
|Mr. Clarke
|Robert Ayres
|Maj. Arthur Peuchen
|Honor Blackman
|Mrs. Liz Lucas
|Anthony Bushell
|Capt. Arthur Rostron
|John Cairney
|Mr. Murphy
