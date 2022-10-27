1958

A Night to Remember

  • Drama
  • Action
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1958

Studio

The Rank Organisation

On April 10th, 1912, RMS Titanic sailed from Southampton on her maiden voyage. On her fourth night at sea she struck an iceberg and sank with the loss of 1,500 passengers and crew. The film faithfully depicts the drama, heroism and horror of the night the unsinkable sank.

Cast

Kenneth MoreSecond Officer Charles Herbert Lightoller
Ronald AllenMr. Clarke
Robert AyresMaj. Arthur Peuchen
Honor BlackmanMrs. Liz Lucas
Anthony BushellCapt. Arthur Rostron
John CairneyMr. Murphy

