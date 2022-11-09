1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 1987

Studio

New Line Cinema

It's been many years since Freddy Krueger's first victim, Nancy, came face-to-face with Freddy and his sadistic, evil ways. Now, Nancy's all grown up; she's put her frightening nightmares behind her and is helping teens cope with their dreams. Too bad Freddy's decided to herald his return by invading the kids' dreams and scaring them into committing suicide.

Cast

Robert EnglundFreddy Krueger
Patricia ArquetteKristen Parker
Heather LangenkampNancy Thompson
John SaxonLt. Donald Thompson
Craig WassonDr. Neil Gordon
Laurence FishburneMax

View Full Cast >

Images