A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

It's been many years since Freddy Krueger's first victim, Nancy, came face-to-face with Freddy and his sadistic, evil ways. Now, Nancy's all grown up; she's put her frightening nightmares behind her and is helping teens cope with their dreams. Too bad Freddy's decided to herald his return by invading the kids' dreams and scaring them into committing suicide.
|Robert Englund
|Freddy Krueger
|Patricia Arquette
|Kristen Parker
|Heather Langenkamp
|Nancy Thompson
|John Saxon
|Lt. Donald Thompson
|Craig Wasson
|Dr. Neil Gordon
|Laurence Fishburne
|Max
View Full Cast >