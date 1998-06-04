A Perfect Murder

Millionaire industrialist Steven Taylor is a man who has everything but what he craves most: the love and fidelity of his wife. A hugely successful player in the New York financial world, he considers her to be his most treasured acquisition. But she needs more than simply the role of dazzling accessory.
|Michael Douglas
|Steven Taylor
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Emily Taylor
|Viggo Mortensen
|David Shaw
|Sarita Choudhury
|Raquel Martinez
|Constance Towers
|Sandra Bradford
|David Suchet
|Mohamed Karaman
