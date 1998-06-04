1998

A Perfect Murder

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 4th, 1998

Studio

Kopelson Entertainment

Millionaire industrialist Steven Taylor is a man who has everything but what he craves most: the love and fidelity of his wife. A hugely successful player in the New York financial world, he considers her to be his most treasured acquisition. But she needs more than simply the role of dazzling accessory.

Cast

Michael DouglasSteven Taylor
Gwyneth PaltrowEmily Taylor
Viggo MortensenDavid Shaw
Sarita ChoudhuryRaquel Martinez
Constance TowersSandra Bradford
David SuchetMohamed Karaman

View Full Cast >

Images