Not Available

Clea has two passions in life: art and men. During the day, she runs one of the most prominent galleries in Paris with a masterful hand. It must be said that she has a real knack for spotting the artists that will make her gallery famous. Anissa, her pulpy assistant, is no stranger to her boss's success. Indeed, the pretty brunette never hesitates to give of herself to convince rich collectors to invest in works that will surely increase in value. On the surface, Clea has all the qualities to be a perfect woman. She is beautiful and the best in her field. In reality, Clea's personality is a little more complex than it seems. She is convinced that all men want her at first sight and she intends to take advantage of it. One by one... until the next.