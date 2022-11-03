Not Available

A Piece of Cake

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set in the austere post–World War II British world of rationing, Cyril dreams up an ode to an imaginary character named Merlin Mound who can provide anything one can wish. Merlin becomes real and grants his host's wishes; not by conjuring the items out of thin air, but depriving them from other people's ownership, which leads to trouble.

Cast

Betty AstellBetty Clarke
Laurence NaismithMerlin Mound
Jon PertweeMr. Short
Miki HoodMrs. Short
Tamara LeesDinner Guest
Philip SavilleDinner Guest

View Full Cast >

Images