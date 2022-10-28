A Place of One's Own

An elderly couple move into an old, supposedly haunted abandoned house. A young girl comes to live with the pair as a companion for the wife. However, soon the girl is possessed by the spirit of another girl, a wealthy woman who had once lived in the house but who had been murdered there.
|James Mason
|Henry Smedhurst
|Barbara Mullen
|Emilie Smedhurst
|Dennis Price
|Dr. Robert Selbie
|Helen Haye
|Florence Manning-Tutthorn
|Michael Shepley
|Alistair Manning-Tutthorn
|Dulcie Gray
|Sarah
