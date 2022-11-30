A Portrait of Donald J. Trump, by Vic Berger & VICE News

Not Available

It all started a few months back when VICE News senior producer Oliver Noble strode into the main conference room where all the content is made, whipped out his black marker, and wrote on the big VICE News whiteboard in capital letters: “DONALD TRUMP SUPERCUT.” An approving stir rippled across the room: “Mm-hm, sure, OK.” Then, after a dramatic pause, Oliver brought his marker back up to the whiteboard: “. . . BUT AN HOUR LONG.” Mass hysteria erupted. Screaming, cheering, high-fives, fisticuffs; someone dove through a window. It seemed impossible, it seemed irrational, and it seemed downright sadistic. Producer Ben Craw sat quietly in the corner, waiting until the chaos subsided, then said calmly, “Let’s do it.”