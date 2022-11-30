Not Available

A Portrait of Donald J. Trump, by Vic Berger & VICE News

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It all started a few months back when VICE News senior producer Oliver Noble strode into the main conference room where all the content is made, whipped out his black marker, and wrote on the big VICE News whiteboard in capital letters: “DONALD TRUMP SUPERCUT.” An approving stir rippled across the room: “Mm-hm, sure, OK.” Then, after a dramatic pause, Oliver brought his marker back up to the whiteboard: “. . . BUT AN HOUR LONG.” Mass hysteria erupted. Screaming, cheering, high-fives, fisticuffs; someone dove through a window. It seemed impossible, it seemed irrational, and it seemed downright sadistic. Producer Ben Craw sat quietly in the corner, waiting until the chaos subsided, then said calmly, “Let’s do it.”

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images