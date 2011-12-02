A Princess for Christmas

After her sister and brother-in-law's tragic death, an American woman who is the guardian for her young niece and nephew is invited to a royal European castle for Christmas by her late brother-in-law's father, the Duke of Castlebury. Feeling out of place as a commoner, she is determined to give her family a merry Christmas and surprises herself when she falls for a handsome prince.
|Sam Heughan
|Ashton Prince of Castlebury
|Roger Moore
|Edward Duke of Castlebury
|Charlotte Salt
|Lady Arabella Marchand du Belmont
|Leilah de Meza
|Maddie Huntington
|Travis Turner
|Milo Huntington
|Miles Richardson
|Paisley Winterbottom
