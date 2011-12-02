2011

A Princess for Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 2011

Studio

Motion Picture Corporation of America

After her sister and brother-in-law's tragic death, an American woman who is the guardian for her young niece and nephew is invited to a royal European castle for Christmas by her late brother-in-law's father, the Duke of Castlebury. Feeling out of place as a commoner, she is determined to give her family a merry Christmas and surprises herself when she falls for a handsome prince.

Cast

Sam HeughanAshton Prince of Castlebury
Roger MooreEdward Duke of Castlebury
Charlotte SaltLady Arabella Marchand du Belmont
Leilah de MezaMaddie Huntington
Travis TurnerMilo Huntington
Miles RichardsonPaisley Winterbottom

Images