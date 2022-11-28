A River Stilled

Not Available

This film shows the story of a young couple who meet and marry while working on the Three Gorges Dam project on the Yangtze River — with a backdrop of the daily life of the ten thousand(!) other workers. This film covers the time span until the work of checking the dam is completed in November, 1997. The young couple are standing at a difficult cross-road. While he has lost his job; she is about to give birth to their child. No one knows what will befall the young couple, but the film succeeds in making us feel invested in their hopes for the best, in their future happiness.