A Royal Christmas

A young working girl with a blue-collar background is surprised when her new fiancé announces he is actually a prince of a small sovereign country in Europe. After the couple quickly takes off to spend the holidays at his family’s sprawling, royal castle, she must work hard to win over her disapproving and unaccepting future mother-in-law—the Queen—and find out if love truly can conquer all.
|Lacey Chabert
|Emily Taylor
|Stephen Hagan
|Leo James / Prince Leopold
|Jane Seymour
|Queen Isadora
|Katherine Flynn
|Duchess Natasha
|Ionut Grama
|Baron Kent
|Mitchell Mullen
|Bud Taylor
