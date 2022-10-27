Not Available

A Royal Christmas

  • Romance
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Brad Krevoy Television

A young working girl with a blue-collar background is surprised when her new fiancé announces he is actually a prince of a small sovereign country in Europe. After the couple quickly takes off to spend the holidays at his family’s sprawling, royal castle, she must work hard to win over her disapproving and unaccepting future mother-in-law—the Queen—and find out if love truly can conquer all.

Cast

Lacey ChabertEmily Taylor
Stephen HaganLeo James / Prince Leopold
Jane SeymourQueen Isadora
Katherine FlynnDuchess Natasha
Ionut GramaBaron Kent
Mitchell MullenBud Taylor

