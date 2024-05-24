A Sacrifice

American social psychologist Ben Monroe investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event. While he immerses himself into his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, gets involved with a mysterious local boy, who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As these two worlds head towards an intersection, Mazzy finds herself in great danger and Ben will need to race against the clock to save her.
|Eric Bana
|Ben Monroe
|Sadie Sink
|Mazzy
|Sylvia Hoeks
|Nina
|Jonas Dassler
|Sophie Rois
|Hilma
|Stephan Kampwirth
|Max
