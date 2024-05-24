Not Available

A Sacrifice

  • Thriller

Director

Jordan Scott

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Augenschein Filmproduktion

American social psychologist Ben Monroe investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event. While he immerses himself into his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, gets involved with a mysterious local boy, who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As these two worlds head towards an intersection, Mazzy finds herself in great danger and Ben will need to race against the clock to save her.

Cast

Eric BanaBen Monroe
Sadie SinkMazzy
Sylvia HoeksNina
Jonas Dassler
Sophie RoisHilma
Stephan KampwirthMax

