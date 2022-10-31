A Second Childhood

Not Available

Lino Settembre and his wife Chicca lead a tranquil married life without any serious problems. They are satisfied with their careers. He's the sports editor at the Messenger and she's a professor of medieval languages at the Universita' Gregoriana. The only true disappointment in their 25 years of marriage has been the lack of children. They used the situation to strengthen their marriage instead of letting it become real problem. But now, in a totally unexpected way, they're presented with a big worry: Lino is having some really serious memory problems that little by little get worse and start to interrupt the routine of their daily lives and activities both at home and at work. At first both Lino and Chicca decide to laugh it off but the problem manifests itself more and more until, after careful attention and in-depth medical exams, they receive the diagnosis of degenerative brain disease that's destroying his brain.