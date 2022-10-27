1988

A Short Film About Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

October 17th, 1988

19-year-old Tomek whiles away his lonely life by spying on his opposite neighbour Magda through binoculars. She's an artist in her mid-thirties, and appears to have everything - not least a constant stream of men at her beck and call. But when the two finally meet, they discover that they have a lot more in common than appeared at first sight...

Cast

Olaf LubaszenkoTomek
Stefania IwińskaGrandmother
Piotr MachalicaRoman
Artur BarciśYoung Man
Stanislaw GawlikPostman
Grażyna SzapołowskaMagda

