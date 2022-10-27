A Short Film About Love

19-year-old Tomek whiles away his lonely life by spying on his opposite neighbour Magda through binoculars. She's an artist in her mid-thirties, and appears to have everything - not least a constant stream of men at her beck and call. But when the two finally meet, they discover that they have a lot more in common than appeared at first sight...
|Olaf Lubaszenko
|Tomek
|Stefania Iwińska
|Grandmother
|Piotr Machalica
|Roman
|Artur Barciś
|Young Man
|Stanislaw Gawlik
|Postman
|Grażyna Szapołowska
|Magda
