1933

A Shriek in the Night

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 1933

Studio

Allied Pictures Corporation

Rival newspaper reporters Pat Morgan (Rogers) and Ted Kord (Talbot) find themselves unravelling the mystery behind the death of a millionaire philanthropist who fell from his penthouse balcony. When it is discovered that the plunge was not an accident, the building's residents come under suspicion. Soon, the body count begins to mount as three more murders occur by strangulation.

Cast

Lyle TalbotTed Kord
Harvey ClarkPeterson, the Janitor
Purnell PrattPolice Insp. Russell
Lillian HarmerAugusta, the Housekeeper
Arthur HoytWilfred
Louise BeaversMaid

View Full Cast >

Images