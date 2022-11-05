A Shriek in the Night

Rival newspaper reporters Pat Morgan (Rogers) and Ted Kord (Talbot) find themselves unravelling the mystery behind the death of a millionaire philanthropist who fell from his penthouse balcony. When it is discovered that the plunge was not an accident, the building's residents come under suspicion. Soon, the body count begins to mount as three more murders occur by strangulation.
|Lyle Talbot
|Ted Kord
|Harvey Clark
|Peterson, the Janitor
|Purnell Pratt
|Police Insp. Russell
|Lillian Harmer
|Augusta, the Housekeeper
|Arthur Hoyt
|Wilfred
|Louise Beavers
|Maid
