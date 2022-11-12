A simple movie

Not Available

What's more important: friends or international fame? Smiley has one day to figure out the answer. An American talent scout is offering him a career in the United States, but on one condition: he has to quit his band, Simplu. The band members realize what's going on and they don't like it, which makes his decision even harder. Smiley's life gets even more complicated when he meets Mia, a mysterious girl with a passion for ballet and... tuned car races. Love at first sight is a great thing, but the clock is ticking and Smiley has to choose. Will Simplu be on the stage of the first block party in Romania at the end of the day? A dance-themed romantic comedy which reminds us that life would be much simpler if we didn't complicate it ourselves.