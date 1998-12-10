1998

A Simple Plan

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1998

Studio

BBC

Captivated by the lure of sudden wealth, the quiet rural lives of two brothers erupt into conflicts of greed, paranoia and distrust when over $4 million in cash is discovered at the remote site of a downed small airplane. Their simple plan to retain the money while avoiding detection opens a Pandora's box when the fear of getting caught triggers panicked behavior and leads to virulent consequences

Cast

Bill PaxtonHank Mitchell
Bridget FondaSarah Mitchell
Billy Bob ThorntonJacob Mitchell
Brent BriscoeLou Chambers
Chelcie RossCarl Jenkins
Gary ColeBaxter

