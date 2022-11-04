1950

A Snitch In Time

  • Comedy

December 6th, 1950

The stooges are carpenters who are re-staining some furniture they've delivered to a boarding house. The plot gets complicated when the boys confront some crooks who are hiding out there. They defeat the bad guys with the help of the varnished furniture which sticks the head crook to a chair.

Cast

Shemp HowardShemp (as Shemp)
Moe HowardMoe Howard (as Moe)
Larry FineLarry (as Larry)
Jean WillesMiss Gladys Scudder
John L. CasonLouie (uncredited)
Henry KulkySteve (uncredited)

