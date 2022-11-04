A Snitch In Time

The stooges are carpenters who are re-staining some furniture they've delivered to a boarding house. The plot gets complicated when the boys confront some crooks who are hiding out there. They defeat the bad guys with the help of the varnished furniture which sticks the head crook to a chair.
|Shemp Howard
|Shemp (as Shemp)
|Moe Howard
|Moe Howard (as Moe)
|Larry Fine
|Larry (as Larry)
|Jean Willes
|Miss Gladys Scudder
|John L. Cason
|Louie (uncredited)
|Henry Kulky
|Steve (uncredited)
