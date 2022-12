Not Available

Autumn Words tells the story of a long-cherished wish of a young Romanian music student to fulfill his mother's dreams of studying music in China. He travels to Han Zhong to study music, mets a Chinese girl and falls in love. While this unravels, his girlfriend from Romania, makes an impromptu decision to join him in China. Unable to communicate and with no way to find him, she befriends a local taxi driver and martial arts teacher who help her on her quest to find him.