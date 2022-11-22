A Song of Innocence

Not Available

Antoine Santana - Issues of class, gender roles and parenting bubble to the surface in this 19th-century tale about a shepherd girl (Isild Le Besco) who farms off her own newborn to a wet nurse in the countryside so that she can earn high wages nursing the infant of a wealthy couple. The two young mothers soon become friends, but trouble arises when the bourgeois hubby takes issue with his wife fraternizing with the help. Émilie Dequenne and Grégoire Colin star. - Isild Le Besco, Émilie Dequenne, Grégoire Colin